Agilent Technologies, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Agilent Technologies in a report released on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.15. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.81 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.23 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.07.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $152.97 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies has a 12-month low of $112.47 and a 12-month high of $179.57. The company has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.80, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.30.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.38%.

In other news, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 45,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 507,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,998,000 after purchasing an additional 9,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,275,000.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

