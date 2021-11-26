agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.73.

Several analysts have recently commented on AGL shares. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on agilon health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist reduced their price target on agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on agilon health from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

agilon health stock opened at $22.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.17. agilon health has a twelve month low of $20.81 and a twelve month high of $44.83.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 26.63% and a negative net margin of 22.11%. Analysts predict that agilon health will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, sold 17,904,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $518,865,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $118,858.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,247,602 shares of company stock valued at $528,228,899.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the second quarter worth $1,156,000. Northwestern University purchased a new stake in agilon health during the 2nd quarter worth $45,130,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health in the second quarter worth about $2,284,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the second quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,113,000. Institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

