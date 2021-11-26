Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Holdings Raised by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 100,700.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,040 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGYS. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 30.1% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,334,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,898,000 after purchasing an additional 308,910 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 43.3% during the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 315,140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,922,000 after purchasing an additional 95,168 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 29.0% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,612,000 after purchasing an additional 81,538 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the second quarter valued at $4,470,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the second quarter valued at $3,911,000. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $45.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.70 and a beta of 1.35. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.80 and a 1-year high of $64.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.82.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $37.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.34 million. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. Agilysys’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

AGYS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Maxim Group raised Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In other Agilysys news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $44,984.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 2,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $142,842.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

