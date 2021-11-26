Airsculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) Now Covered by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Airsculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Airsculpt Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AIRS. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Airsculpt Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Airsculpt Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Airsculpt Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of AIRS opened at $14.02 on Tuesday. Airsculpt Technologies has a 1-year low of $12.84 and a 1-year high of $18.04.

AirSculpt Technologies Inc is a provider of body contouring procedures delivering a premium consumer experience under its brand, Elite Body Sculpture. At Elite Body Sculpture, it provide custom body contouring using our proprietary AirSculpt(R) method which removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

