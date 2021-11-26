Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Shares Gap Down to $24.22

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.22, but opened at $21.77. Akero Therapeutics shares last traded at $22.11, with a volume of 603 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AKRO shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $773.82 million, a PE ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.09 and its 200 day moving average is $24.09.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.21. As a group, research analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, COO Jonathan Young sold 18,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $455,790.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Catriona Yale sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total transaction of $269,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKRO. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 77.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Akero Therapeutics by 4.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $224,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Akero Therapeutics by 28.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Akero Therapeutics by 65.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 8,704 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

