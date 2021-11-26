Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $140.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.55% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Alibaba’s fiscal second quarter results were driven by solid momentum across its Core Commerce segment. Strong China and International Commerce businesses remained positive. Further, its robust New Retail strategy which is gaining strong traction in the market remains a major positive. This is aiding growth in Tmall Import, Freshippo and Intime Department Stores. Well-performing Cainiao logistics services are contributing well. Additionally, the company’s strengthening cloud business on the back of its expanding customer base continues to drive its performance. However, rising competition from domestic as well as foreign e-commerce companies poses a serious risk. Additionally, the regulatory concerns and higher costs associated with new initiatives remain major headwinds. The stock has underperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BABA. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Argus cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CLSA reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $273.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.11.

Shares of BABA opened at $136.52 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $131.22 and a 52-week high of $279.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.94. The stock has a market cap of $370.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 32,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,296,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth approximately $426,000. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 58.7% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,956,000 after buying an additional 6,453 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 58.3% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

