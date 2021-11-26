Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $723.46.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Align Technology alerts:

In other Align Technology news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total transaction of $3,515,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Align Technology by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

ALGN stock traded down $25.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $627.47. 13,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,761. Align Technology has a 52-week low of $465.76 and a 52-week high of $737.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $658.41 and a 200-day moving average of $646.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.57.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.