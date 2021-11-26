Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) PT Lowered to C$57.00 at CIBC

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at CIBC from C$59.00 to C$57.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.64% from the company’s current price.

ATD.B has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$56.20.

ATD.B traded down C$1.05 on Friday, hitting C$46.86. 1,530,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,045,230. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12 month low of C$36.03 and a 12 month high of C$52.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$48.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.76, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$49.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

