Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $28.45, but opened at $25.85. Alkami Technology shares last traded at $25.42, with a volume of 1,796 shares.

Specifically, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 32,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total value of $934,794.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 46,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $1,396,755.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,593 shares of company stock valued at $7,960,521 over the last ninety days.

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

ALKT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Alkami Technology from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alkami Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Alkami Technology from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alkami Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.86.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.73. The company has a quick ratio of 9.72, a current ratio of 9.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $39.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 million. Alkami Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the second quarter valued at about $2,675,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the second quarter valued at about $23,281,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the second quarter valued at about $4,097,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the second quarter valued at about $357,000. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alkami Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.