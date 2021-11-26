Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank decreased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 21.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LNT. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the second quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the second quarter worth $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the second quarter worth $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

LNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.56 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $57.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.38. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $45.99 and a twelve month high of $62.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Alliant Energy’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

