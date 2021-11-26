Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.650-$2.790 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Alliant Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.00.

NASDAQ LNT traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,155. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.43 and a 200 day moving average of $57.87. Alliant Energy has a twelve month low of $45.99 and a twelve month high of $62.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Alliant Energy’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alliant Energy will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alliant Energy stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,180,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490,768 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.47% of Alliant Energy worth $65,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

