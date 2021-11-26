Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. is a premier esports entertainment company. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Acquisition Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

Shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock opened at $1.89 on Thursday. Allied Esports Entertainment has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $4.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.05.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Allied Esports Entertainment had a net margin of 1,245.52% and a negative return on equity of 63.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allied Esports Entertainment will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Adam J. Pliska sold 106,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total transaction of $204,855.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Knighted Pastures Llc purchased 64,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.83 per share, with a total value of $117,969.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Allied Esports Entertainment by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 59,892 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Allied Esports Entertainment by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 94,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 55,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Allied Esports Entertainment Company Profile

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc is an esports entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. It operates through the following segments: Poker, gaming & entertainment and E-sports. The Poker, gaming & entertainment segment provides televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, online and mobile poker applications through World Poker Tour (WPT).

