Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.85.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $53.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 8th.
In other news, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $280,195.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Owen N. Witte sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $127,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 221,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,648,988.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
ALLO traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $17.98. The company had a trading volume of 741,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,744. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 0.79. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $39.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.72.
Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.
About Allogene Therapeutics
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.
