Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.85.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $53.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $280,195.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Owen N. Witte sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $127,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 221,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,648,988.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,271,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,868,000 after acquiring an additional 249,253 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 10.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,602,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,189,000 after buying an additional 645,613 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,604,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,631,000 after buying an additional 27,270 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 2.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,535,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,198,000 after buying an additional 78,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,217,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,684,000 after buying an additional 50,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

ALLO traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $17.98. The company had a trading volume of 741,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,744. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 0.79. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $39.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.72.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.