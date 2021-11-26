Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Upgraded to Buy by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $273.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $144.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $198.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $188.80 on Monday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $121.97 and a 1 year high of $212.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of -26.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $187.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.69 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 111.82% and a negative return on equity of 94.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.18) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total transaction of $5,827,906.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after acquiring an additional 16,733 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 49,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after acquiring an additional 7,636 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 308.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 148.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 9,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,057.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 118,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,711,000 after acquiring an additional 108,132 shares during the last quarter. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

