Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Reduced by Successful Portfolios LLC

Successful Portfolios LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 754 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.2% of Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 3.6% in the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,587,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 502.2% in the third quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $2,125,000. Rice Partnership LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 78.4% in the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.9% in the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,022,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,190.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,178.21.

Shares of GOOG traded down $64.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,870.22. The stock had a trading volume of 20,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,392. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,860.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,706.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,699.00 and a 52 week high of $3,037.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total transaction of $96,367.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total transaction of $49,622.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,928 shares of company stock worth $501,867,436. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.