Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR) Receives C$14.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Altius Renewable Royalties to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Cormark boosted their target price on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.25 to C$14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$13.75 target price on Altius Renewable Royalties and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 164.93 and a current ratio of 164.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$311.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.67. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 1-year low of C$7.80 and a 1-year high of C$11.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$9.58.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, invests in and acquires and manages portfolio of diversified renewable energy royalties for renewable power developers, operators, and originators. The company provides tailored royalty-based financing solutions to the renewable power market.

