Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 82,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Altria Group accounts for 1.1% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,269,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 77,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after buying an additional 15,953 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 72,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 15.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 832,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,717,000 after purchasing an additional 111,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 16.2% during the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 116,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 16,301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $44.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.82. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.60 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

MO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

