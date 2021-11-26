American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) and Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Financial Comparison

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) and Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.2% of Iron Mountain shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Iron Mountain shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares American Hotel Income Properties REIT and Iron Mountain’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Hotel Income Properties REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Iron Mountain $4.15 billion 3.31 $342.69 million $2.20 21.58

Iron Mountain has higher revenue and earnings than American Hotel Income Properties REIT.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and Iron Mountain, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Hotel Income Properties REIT 0 3 2 0 2.40 Iron Mountain 1 0 2 0 2.33

American Hotel Income Properties REIT currently has a consensus target price of $5.06, suggesting a potential upside of 61.74%. Iron Mountain has a consensus target price of $33.00, suggesting a potential downside of 30.48%. Given American Hotel Income Properties REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe American Hotel Income Properties REIT is more favorable than Iron Mountain.

Profitability

This table compares American Hotel Income Properties REIT and Iron Mountain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Hotel Income Properties REIT N/A N/A N/A Iron Mountain 14.48% 53.63% 3.99%

Summary

Iron Mountain beats American Hotel Income Properties REIT on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Hotel Income Properties REIT

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP engages in investing in hotel real estate properties. It operates through the Premium Branded Hotels and the Economy Lodging Hotels segments. The Premium Branded Hotels segment provides premium branded, select-service hotel properties that have franchise agreements with international hotel brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and IHG. The Economy Lodging Hotels segment offers select-service hotel properties that have rail crew lodging agreements with large U.S. railway companies and franchise agreements with Wyndham. The company was founded by John C. ONeill and Stephen James Evans on October 12, 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc. engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business. The North American Records & Information Management Business segment offers record management, destruction, and fulfilment services throughout U.S. and Canada. The North American Data Management Business segment handles data protection and recovery, server and computer backup services, and safeguarding of electronic and physical media in U.S. and Canada. The Western European Business segment offers records management, data protection and recovery services, and document management solutions throughout the United Kingdom, Ireland, Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Netherlands, Spain, and Switzerland. The Other International Business segment offers storage and information management services throughout the remaining European countries, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa. The Global Data Center Business segment provides d

