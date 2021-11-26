America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $100.65

Shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $100.65 and last traded at $101.22, with a volume of 415 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $105.39.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRMT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.57 million, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.13. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 27.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT)

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

