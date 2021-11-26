Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,589 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $12,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in Amgen by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Amgen by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 537 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $202.00 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.47 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $209.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.50%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.50.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

