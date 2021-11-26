Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $85.27 Million

Equities research analysts expect Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) to report sales of $85.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $86.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $84.66 million. Amicus Therapeutics posted sales of $70.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $308.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $308.02 million to $309.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $397.58 million, with estimates ranging from $385.89 million to $417.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Amicus Therapeutics.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 84.62% and a negative net margin of 81.17%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS.

FOLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.11 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 5,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $62,960.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,500 shares of company stock worth $47,190 and sold 161,201 shares worth $1,829,362. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 142,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 267,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.85. The stock had a trading volume of 28,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.36. Amicus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.