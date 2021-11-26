Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Director Sells $106,100.00 in Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Director Richard K. Prins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $106,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.92 on Friday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.91 and a twelve month high of $21.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.22. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1,889.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 253.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

