Analysts Anticipate Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) to Announce $0.95 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Albemarle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.06. Albemarle posted earnings per share of $1.17 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full-year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.79 to $6.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Albemarle.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 6.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share.

ALB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Albemarle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Albemarle from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Albemarle from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Albemarle from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Albemarle from $247.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.15.

Shares of ALB opened at $274.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $130.76 and a 12 month high of $291.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $243.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.90. The firm has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.23, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.54%.

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total value of $10,044,155.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.15, for a total value of $146,421.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,881 shares of company stock worth $11,182,002 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,391,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,256,016,000 after purchasing an additional 133,942 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,754,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,643,197,000 after purchasing an additional 928,984 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,530,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,268,576,000 after purchasing an additional 271,845 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Albemarle by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,783,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $976,445,000 after purchasing an additional 490,201 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,031,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $510,761,000 after acquiring an additional 551,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

