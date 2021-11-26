Analysts Anticipate First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $61.33 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) will announce sales of $61.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $60.80 million and the highest is $62.00 million. First Mid Bancshares posted sales of $48.99 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full-year sales of $239.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $238.10 million to $241.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $254.83 million, with estimates ranging from $240.00 million to $264.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Mid Bancshares.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 19.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

FMBH stock traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.00. 27,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,152. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.69. First Mid Bancshares has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $45.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $759.70 million, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.12%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMBH. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.65% of the company’s stock.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

