Analysts Anticipate Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.41. Glacier Bancorp posted earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Glacier Bancorp.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $197.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GBCI. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Glacier Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBCI. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $435,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 29,008 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 115,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,367,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the period. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,498,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI traded down $3.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.63. 15,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,856. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.94. Glacier Bancorp has a one year low of $40.61 and a one year high of $67.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.67%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

