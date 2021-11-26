Analysts Anticipate International Paper (NYSE:IP) Will Post Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that International Paper (NYSE:IP) will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for International Paper’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.44. International Paper reported earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Paper will report full year earnings of $4.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $4.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $5.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow International Paper.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). International Paper had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

IP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

Shares of NYSE:IP traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $47.20. The company had a trading volume of 156,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,825,188. International Paper has a 1-year low of $46.48 and a 1-year high of $65.27. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 40.57%.

International Paper declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,541,980.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in International Paper by 211.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in International Paper by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

