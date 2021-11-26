Analysts Anticipate Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) to Post $0.16 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Oaktree Specialty Lending reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.68 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Oaktree Specialty Lending.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 143.41% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oaktree Specialty Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $751,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 48,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $361,297.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,379,871 shares of company stock worth $31,163,419. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,829,437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,689,000 after acquiring an additional 420,200 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 12.1% in the third quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,096,419 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,981,000 after purchasing an additional 549,497 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1,526.9% in the third quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 4,490,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214,368 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,070,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,539,000 after purchasing an additional 161,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 187.3% in the second quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 2,602,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,408,000 after buying an additional 1,696,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OCSL traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,863. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.04. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $7.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.59%. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 31.87%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

