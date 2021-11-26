Analysts Anticipate Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) to Post $2.73 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) will post $2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Stryker’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.74. Stryker reported earnings of $2.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Stryker will report full-year earnings of $9.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.08 to $9.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.96 to $10.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Stryker.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on SYK. Raymond James initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Argus raised their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.32.

SYK traded down $9.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $246.00. The stock had a trading volume of 34,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,289. The stock has a market cap of $92.77 billion, a PE ratio of 51.34, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13. Stryker has a one year low of $220.90 and a one year high of $281.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $266.97 and a 200-day moving average of $263.83.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,171,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $563,913,000 after purchasing an additional 101,417 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 1.7% in the second quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 58,538 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,204,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 38.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 808,124 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $209,894,000 after purchasing an additional 224,318 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.7% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 217,447 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 8.2% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

