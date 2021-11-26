Analysts Anticipate The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $69.37 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) will announce $69.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Beauty Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $69.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $69.60 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beauty Health will report full-year sales of $251.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $251.30 million to $251.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $309.07 million, with estimates ranging from $301.50 million to $317.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Beauty Health.
Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($1.60).
NASDAQ:SKIN traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,001,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,454. Beauty Health has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $30.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.86.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Beauty Health by 47.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Emfo LLC bought a new stake in Beauty Health in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Beauty Health in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Beauty Health in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.
About Beauty Health
Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.
