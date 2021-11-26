Analysts Anticipate Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $280.98 Million

Analysts forecast that Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) will report sales of $280.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $280.50 million and the highest is $281.45 million. Uniti Group reported sales of $275.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Uniti Group.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $266.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.41 million. Uniti Group had a net margin of 3.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. Uniti Group’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 42.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the first quarter valued at $96,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the second quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the second quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

UNIT traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,443,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,953. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.74 and a beta of 0.94. Uniti Group has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $14.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.03%.

About Uniti Group

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

