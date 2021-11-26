Analysts Expect Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $578.45 Million

Analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) will announce sales of $578.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $569.40 million to $589.90 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne posted sales of $556.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full-year sales of $2.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $545.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.27 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 52.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 17,684 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 4.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 144.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 62,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 36,993 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 7.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,453 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AJRD traded down $0.77 on Friday, reaching $43.26. 369,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.41. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 52 week low of $37.22 and a 52 week high of $53.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.38.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

