Analysts Expect Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $960.88 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) will post $960.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Fortinet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $955.00 million to $970.02 million. Fortinet posted sales of $748.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full year sales of $3.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $4.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fortinet.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The business had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FTNT shares. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $248.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.09.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total transaction of $798,842.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total transaction of $526,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,870 shares of company stock worth $3,546,234 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,529,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,746,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,386 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fortinet by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,207,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,272,913,000 after acquiring an additional 226,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Fortinet by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,257,109 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,252,191,000 after acquiring an additional 66,806 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Fortinet by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,864,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,158,762,000 after acquiring an additional 397,579 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,868,541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $835,983,000 after acquiring an additional 100,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet stock traded down $5.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $327.79. 65,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,341. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $119.00 and a 12 month high of $355.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.40, a PEG ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

