Analysts Expect Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) to Post $0.68 EPS

Equities analysts expect Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) to post $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Otis Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. Otis Worldwide posted earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $2.98. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Otis Worldwide.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.49.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 223,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,273,000 after buying an additional 98,968 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 196,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,462,000 after purchasing an additional 78,596 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.32. 31,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,445,665. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.27 and its 200-day moving average is $84.35. Otis Worldwide has a 12 month low of $61.28 and a 12 month high of $92.84. The stock has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

