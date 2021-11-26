Analysts Expect Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) to Post -$0.54 EPS

Analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) will report ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.91). Teladoc Health reported earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full-year earnings of ($3.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.40) to ($2.81). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.02) to ($0.38). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Teladoc Health.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The firm had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TDOC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Argus cut Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.56.

Shares of TDOC stock traded up $3.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,712,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,057,891. Teladoc Health has a 52-week low of $100.51 and a 52-week high of $308.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 0.33.

In related news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.25, for a total transaction of $154,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra L. Fenwick sold 3,587 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $502,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,219 shares of company stock valued at $2,802,376 in the last three months. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,054 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 226 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 396 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teladoc Health (TDOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.