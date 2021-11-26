Analysts Set BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) PT at $192.50

BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $192.50.

BTGOF has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC downgraded shares of BT Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of BT Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of BT Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS BTGOF opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.33. BT Group has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $2.89.

BT Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Enterprise, Global Services, Openreach, and Other. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and television services. The Enterprise segment sells communications and information technology (IT) services to businesses and public sector organizations; and provides network products and services to communications.

