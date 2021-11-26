Analysts Set Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Price Target at $47.83

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.83.

CQP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Cqp Rockies Platform Llc bought 35,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,350.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bx Rockies Platform Co Llc acquired 30,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $1,203,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 3,271.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,939,337 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $85,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881,814 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 21.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,502,658 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,552,000 after purchasing an additional 261,203 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 15.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,250,789 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,397,000 after purchasing an additional 167,212 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.4% during the second quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 906,224 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,136,000 after purchasing an additional 12,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 36.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 870,034 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,384,000 after purchasing an additional 230,652 shares during the last quarter. 46.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CQP stock opened at $43.34 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a one year low of $32.73 and a one year high of $45.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.15.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 274.31%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 136.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 96.11%.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.