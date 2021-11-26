Analysts Set Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) PT at $16.60

Shares of Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.60.

AJX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Ajax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Great Ajax from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Get Great Ajax alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Great Ajax in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 51.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 227.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,228 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AJX opened at $13.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $313.08 million, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.76. Great Ajax has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $14.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.28.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Great Ajax had a net margin of 63.51% and a return on equity of 11.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Great Ajax will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. This is a positive change from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.58%.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.