Analysts Set ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Target Price at $7.67

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.67.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VRAY shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ViewRay from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley assumed coverage on ViewRay in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

VRAY stock opened at $5.78 on Tuesday. ViewRay has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company has a market cap of $952.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 0.77.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 79.12% and a negative net margin of 159.97%. The firm had revenue of $19.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ViewRay will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ViewRay news, CEO Scott William Drake purchased 89,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $499,996.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary William Stassen purchased 17,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $99,999.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRAY. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in ViewRay by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in ViewRay by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 383,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in ViewRay by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ViewRay by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of ViewRay by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 268,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

