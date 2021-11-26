Analysts Set Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Target Price at $360.78

Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $327.06.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZM. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $600,905.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 11,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.13, for a total value of $3,294,446.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,697 shares of company stock valued at $30,180,093 over the last 90 days. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZM. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 2,743.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 27,980 shares during the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $208.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.93, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.90. Zoom Video Communications has a 12-month low of $195.80 and a 12-month high of $486.83.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

