Analyzing Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) & Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY)

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) and Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) are both large-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Freeport-McMoRan and Fortescue Metals Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freeport-McMoRan $14.20 billion 3.85 $599.00 million $2.63 14.16 Fortescue Metals Group $22.28 billion 1.75 $10.30 billion N/A N/A

Fortescue Metals Group has higher revenue and earnings than Freeport-McMoRan.

Profitability

This table compares Freeport-McMoRan and Fortescue Metals Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freeport-McMoRan 18.45% 18.51% 8.49% Fortescue Metals Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Freeport-McMoRan and Fortescue Metals Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freeport-McMoRan 2 4 11 0 2.53 Fortescue Metals Group 3 1 1 0 1.60

Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus target price of $40.67, indicating a potential upside of 9.17%. Fortescue Metals Group has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential downside of 13.33%. Given Freeport-McMoRan’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Freeport-McMoRan is more favorable than Fortescue Metals Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.8% of Freeport-McMoRan shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Fortescue Metals Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Freeport-McMoRan shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Freeport-McMoRan has a beta of 2.12, indicating that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fortescue Metals Group has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Freeport-McMoRan pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Fortescue Metals Group pays an annual dividend of $6.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 23.7%. Freeport-McMoRan pays out 11.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Freeport-McMoRan has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Freeport-McMoRan beats Fortescue Metals Group on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc. engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico. The South America Mining segment includes Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile. The Indonesia Mining segment handles the operations of Grasberg minerals district that produces copper concentrate that contains significant quantities of gold and silver. The Molybdenum Mines segment includes the Henderson underground mine and Climax open-pit mine, both in Colorado. The Rod and Refining segment consists of copper conversion facilities located in North America and includes a refinery, rod mills, and a specialty copper products facility. The Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining segment smelts and refines copper concentrate and markets refined copper and precious metals in slimes. The Corporate, Other and Eliminations segment

About Fortescue Metals Group

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the China and Other geographical segments. Its projects include Chichester Hub, Solomon Hub, Port Hedland, Eliwana, Iron Bridgen and copper-gold exploration. The company was founded by John Andrew Henry Forrest in April 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

