Anne Stevens Acquires 7,000 Shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) Stock

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) insider Anne Stevens acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,581 ($20.66) per share, for a total transaction of £110,670 ($144,591.06).

Shares of AML opened at GBX 1,549.50 ($20.24) on Friday. Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,360 ($17.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,295.50 ($29.99). The company has a market cap of £1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.38, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,744.83 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,880.46.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aston Martin Lagonda Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,300 ($30.05).

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

