Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Trading Down 5.5%

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) shares dropped 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $91.89 and last traded at $92.92. Approximately 1,845 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 393,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.29.
AMEH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Apollo Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.82, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.30.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 72.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,867,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,670 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Apollo Medical by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,736,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,064,000 after purchasing an additional 463,617 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 188.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 610,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,575,000 after buying an additional 398,965 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 754,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,403,000 after buying an additional 386,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,909,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.
About Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH)
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.
