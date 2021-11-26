Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Trading Down 5.5%

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) shares dropped 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $91.89 and last traded at $92.92. Approximately 1,845 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 393,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.29.

AMEH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Apollo Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.82, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.30.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.35. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $227.12 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 72.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,867,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,670 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Apollo Medical by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,736,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,064,000 after purchasing an additional 463,617 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 188.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 610,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,575,000 after buying an additional 398,965 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 754,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,403,000 after buying an additional 386,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,909,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

