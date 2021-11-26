Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Reduced by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,254 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.0% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth approximately $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Apple by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after acquiring an additional 25,553,808 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 13,998.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $184,697,000 after purchasing an additional 25,141,248 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 515.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,093,483,000 after purchasing an additional 12,799,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,999,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510,838 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple stock opened at $161.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $115.17 and a one year high of $165.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America set a $160.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.56.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

