Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $180.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $165.56.

AAPL opened at $161.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Apple has a 1-year low of $115.17 and a 1-year high of $165.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.80.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Apple will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Amundi bought a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth about $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $173,245,709,000 after buying an additional 25,553,808 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 13,998.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $184,697,000 after buying an additional 25,141,248 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 97.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,239,285,000 after buying an additional 18,074,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 515.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,093,483,000 after buying an additional 12,799,829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

