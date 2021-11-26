Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $1.12 Million Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 3.5% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 8.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $124.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.76. The company has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.16. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $88.20 and a one year high of $126.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 13.45%. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 44.16%.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.50.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,395 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,174,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 11,915 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total transaction of $1,504,149.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,310 shares of company stock valued at $3,179,405 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.