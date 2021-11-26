Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $3.56 Million Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,988 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 15,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Frank Bisignano bought 10,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $968,937.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denis Oleary bought 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.99 per share, for a total transaction of $998,296.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,934 shares of company stock valued at $2,286,829 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $99.31 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $92.06 and a one year high of $127.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.28.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

