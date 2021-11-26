Appleton Partners Inc. MA Lowers Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,060 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.84.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $1,579,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total transaction of $211,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $221.03 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $152.93 and a fifty-two week high of $228.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $205.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.99. The company has a market capitalization of $58.78 billion, a PE ratio of 39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.