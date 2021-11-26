Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 4.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIT. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 15.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter worth $483,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.2% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 77,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,020,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter worth $962,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter worth $301,000. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AIT shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Industrial Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.60.

In other news, VP Fred D. Bauer sold 10,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $1,094,627.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AIT stock opened at $105.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.08 and a 1-year high of $109.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.47.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The company had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.81%.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.