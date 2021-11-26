Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Position Boosted by Beech Hill Advisors Inc.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,517 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up about 3.0% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $7,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 5.3% during the third quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 10,117 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 75.5% during the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 3.1% during the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 3,132 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 114.6% during the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 7.3% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 488,379 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $62,869,000 after buying an additional 33,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $672,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $4.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.85. The company had a trading volume of 251,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,110,153. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.71 and a 12-month high of $159.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. New Street Research cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Cowen raised their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Susquehanna cut Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.14.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

