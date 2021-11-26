Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $155.00 price objective on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Applied Materials reported fiscal fourth-quarter results wherein both earnings and revenues grew year over year. Solid demand for semiconductors drove the company’s top line. Further, rising demand across foundry/logic and memory remained a major positive. Additionally, strong customer momentum for integrated solutions and growing a growing 200-millimeter business contributed well. Notably, the demand for foundry logic is expected to remain strong in the near term, courtesy of the rising need for specialty nodes in automotive, power, 5G rollout, IoT, communications and image sensor markets. The stock has outperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. However, market uncertainties due to the ongoing pandemic continue to persist. Further, mounting expenses are concerns. Rising competition poses risk to the company’s market position.”

A number of other research firms have also commented on AMAT. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Applied Materials from a positive rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, New Street Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $159.14.

Applied Materials stock opened at $149.01 on Tuesday. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $80.71 and a 1-year high of $159.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.59.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $672,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter worth about $1,020,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter worth about $1,228,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 11.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,685 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.1% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 138,186 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $19,677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 304.6% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 44,056 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,886,000 after purchasing an additional 33,166 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

